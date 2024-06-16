Feel sad to see Pakistan get eliminated from T20 World Cup: Tamim

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said he was "sad" to see Pakistan eliminated from the group stage of the T20 World Cup and hoped that the likes of Shahid Afridi will be given an opportunity by the Pakistan board to "show the way".

Pakistan lost close games to the USA and India in the tournament and failed to reach the Super Eight. Instead, first-timers USA made the second round.

"Feel sad to see Pakistan get eliminated from T20 WC. Hope they come well next time and have seniors like @SAfridiOfficial to show the way," Tamim wrote in his first post on X in two years on Sunday.

Pakistan's early exit garnered a lot of comments from the media, ex-players and Tamim is the latest to join the bandwagon.