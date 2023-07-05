Farooqi, spinners stun Bangladesh in rain-curtailed 1st ODI

Sports

TBS Report, from Chattogram
05 July, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 10:55 pm

Bangladesh had a terrible start in their white ball series against Afghanistan as they lost the ODI series opener by 17 runs (DLS method). Rain played hide and seek all through the match and had the final say in the visitors' favour.

Afghanistan managed to score 83 runs losing two wickets in 21.4 overs in their pursuit of 164 runs after the match was reduced to 43 overs each. This was good enough in the end. 

Bangladesh needed early wickets to defend, but Afghan openers were resilient. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put up a 54-run partnership before Shakib Al Hasan broke the deadlock in the 16th over. Gurbaz was caught at midwicket 

Taskin Ahmed sent Rahmat Shah back to the pavilion quickly to give the Tigers some hope. 

But Ibrahim carried on. He was unbeaten on 41 off 58 balls when the rain stopped the play. There was no further play possible at 10:35 pm and the match was awarded to the visitors.

Earlier, Fazalhaq Farooqi and the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi wreaked havoc to restrict the Tigers to a paltry 169 runs.

Farooqi made Tamim his bunny once again after picking up Tamim's wicket for the fourth time in four innings. Tamim would hope to score some runs to brush off the pressure that he has been carrying for some time now, but he failed. His opening partner Litton Das also failed to come out of the recent bad patch that he's been having. 

Tamim bagged 13 while Litton scored 26 after surviving early struggles.

Shakib Al Hasan visibly struggled before getting dismissed for 15 off 38 balls with a strike rate of just 39. 

Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz all failed to reach the double-digit mark when the team needed them. Afif missed a golden opportunity once again. 

Towhid Hridoy was the lone warrior for the hosts, scoring his second ODI fifty. He bagged 51 runs from 69 deliveries hitting three boundaries.

For Afghanistan, Farooqi picked up three wickets while Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman bagged a brace.

Cricket

BD vs AFG / Bangladesh Cricket Team

