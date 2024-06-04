Farooqi, Gurbaz, Ibrahim star as Afghanistan thrash Uganda by 125 runs

AFP
Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran (70) laid the foundations for the victory with a superb partnership of 154 as Afghanistan finished their innings on 183-5.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Afghanistan thrashed debutants Uganda by 125 runs in the teams' opening Group C match at the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Monday.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran (70) laid the foundations for the victory with a superb partnership of 154 as Afghanistan finished their innings on 183-5.

Afghanistan bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi then spearheaded a clinical bowling performance with five wickets for just nine runs as Uganda were skittled for 58 at Georgetown's Providence Stadium.

