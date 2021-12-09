Fans must show vaccine pass to attend top-level games in England

Sports

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 01:09 pm

Related News

Fans must show vaccine pass to attend top-level games in England

The British government has made the NHS Covid Pass mandatory for any event with more than 10,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 01:09 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Fans in England will need to show proof of double vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test to attend top-level sport after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher Covid-19 restrictions in the country on Wednesday.

The British government has made the NHS Covid Pass mandatory for any event with more than 10,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Covid pass will also be needed for any unseated indoor venue with more than 500 people and any unseated outdoor venue with more than 4,000 people.

The rules, announced as part of the Covid "plan B" measures in England, will come into effect from Dec. 15.

Johnson said the pass would still be available to people who had received two doses of a vaccine but the British government would keep this under review as the booster programme was extended.

Britain has recorded more than 145,000 Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic.

A fast start to the vaccine programme helped to contain the impact, and in recent months cases have held steady at around 43,000 daily infections and 135 deaths after Johnson lifted most restrictions in England.

But the emergence of the Omicron variant has put governments on edge around the world. Britain has discovered 568 confirmed cases of Omicron.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own Covid restrictions and had already imposed tougher rules.

Football

Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

2h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

23m | Videos
Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

19h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

22h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study