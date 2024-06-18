Fan's hand broken by shot from German striker Fuellkrug

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A Germany fan missed the hosts' Euro 2024 tournament opener against Scotland on Friday after his hand was broken by a wayward shot from German striker Niclas Fuellkrug during the warmup.

Kai Flathmann was sitting to the side of the German goal ahead of his team's 5-1 demolition of Scotland when he was hit on the hand by an effort from Fuellkrug which went wide of the target.

"I have no words, crazy things," he said on social media, posting a picture of him in hospital with his arm bandaged and in a sling.

"Bild (newspaper) is now reporting on this unfortunate incident and the German FA have been in touch with me as well." he said.

He told the newspaper he only managed to catch the teams' anthems while being stretchered out of the stands, missing Germany's opening triumph in which Fuellkrug also scored.

