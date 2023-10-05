Fans to get free water during World Cup

05 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 05:35 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that free mineral and packaged drinking water will be available for the fans at all World Cup venues.

Shah, before the start of the tournament on Thursday, promised that BCCI would provide free mineral and packaged drinking water to the crowds at all of the venues.

"Exciting times ahead as we anticipate the first ball of @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023!"

"I am proud to announce that we're providing FREE mineral and packaged drinking water for spectators at stadiums across India. Stay hydrated and enjoy the games! Let's create unforgettable memories during CWC 2023!" tweeted Jay Shah.

The tournament is being held across ten different venues in India, including the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and MCA International Stadium in Pune.

