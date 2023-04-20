Fans ask for deportation after Ronaldo sparks outrage with shocking gesture

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made headlines for the wrong reasons. The 36-year-old forward was caught on camera making an offensive gesture toward fans during Al-Nassr's recent match against Al-Hilal.

The incident has sparked controversy on social media, with fans and critics alike expressing their disappointment in Ronaldo's behavior.

In the footage, Ronaldo can be seen leaving the field in a huff and seemingly gesturing towards his groin area, purportedly in reaction to supporters chanting the name of his adversary, Lionel Messi.

The crowd chanted "Messi! Messi! Messi!" in an effort to provoke the 37-year-old player, who appeared visibly angry. As he made his way towards the tunnel, Ronaldo was seen adjusting his shorts in the genital area. The clip captured him making the adjustment and moving around.

This gesture comes after an earlier incident in the game, where Ronaldo was booked by former Premier League referee Michael Oliver for bringing down an opponent in a chokehold. Despite there being no clear attempt to play the aerial ball above their heads as he made the challenge, Ronaldo was only given a yellow card.

The Portuguese superstar has been a key player for Al-Nassr, scoring 11 goals in 11 league games - and 11 in 13 in all competitions - since joining the club on a three-year contract in December. However, reports suggest that his behavior has caused some unrest in the dressing room, leading to the departure of former manager Rudi Garcia.