Fan invades pitch to touch Shakib's feet in Mirpur

The incident took place in the 68th over of India's innings when Mehidy Hasan Miraz was bowling to Rishabh Pant. Play was stopped as a Shakib fan sitting in the north gallery climbed over the barbed wire fence and entered the ground.

A cricket fan from Madaripur took everyone by surprise on the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and India on Friday as he breached the security barrier of the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to show his love towards his favourite player Shakib Al Hasan. 

The incident took place in the 68th over of India's innings when Mehidy Hasan Miraz was bowling to Rishabh Pant. Play was stopped as a Shakib fan sitting in the north gallery climbed over the barbed wire fence and entered the ground.

The security workers stood a little far away, but as they came forward, this Shakib fan, identified as Arafat from Madaripur, entered the ground and started running.

He rushed to his hero, knelt down and touched Shakib's feet and greeted him. The security personnel who ran into the field from both sides, grabbed the pitch invader wearing the Bangladesh jersey and took him out.

This is not the first time that fans have entered cricket grounds in Bangladesh. 

A fan entered the field and kissed Mustafizur Rahman's feet during the second T20I against Pakistan in Mirpur last November. 

In 2016, a spectator entered the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and hugged Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. Similarly, a fan of Mushfiqur Rahim entered the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. In Chittagong, a fan knelt down and gave flowers to Shakib Al Hasan.

