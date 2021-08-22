Famous footballers who were born rich

Sports

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 06:01 pm

Related News

Famous footballers who were born rich

Most of Brazil's best footballers financially struggled a lot in their childhood. But Kaka was brought up differently.

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 06:01 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Footballers like Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane had to suffer a lot in their childhood. Forget about football accessories, often they didn't get enough food to eat. 

Almost always famous footballers have shared stories of rough upbringings. However, there is a handful of them who have grown up in wealthy families.

The Business Standard (TBS) makes a list of famous footballers who were rich before football.

  • Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique, the defender of Barcelona and Spain was born on 2 February 1987. He studied at one of the best high schools in Spain. 

His father, Joan is a lawyer and businessman. His mother, Montserrat is the director of a hospital in Barcelona. That's not the end. His grandfather, Amador Bernabeu is a former director at Barcelona. 

The Spaniard is earning a lot from football. He is the founder of Kosmos. It's a sports and media investment group. 

  • Ricardo Kaka

The Brazilian attacking midfielder was born on 22 April 1982. He is one of eight players who have won the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or. 

Most of Brazil's best footballers financially struggled a lot in their childhood. But Kaka was brought up differently. 

Kaka's family was financially secure before he chooses his career in football. His father, Bosco Izecson Pereira Leite was an engineer and his mother, Simone dos Santos, was a school teacher. 

  • Robin van Persie

The Dutch striker was born on 6 August 1983. He is the all-time top scorer for the Netherlands men's national side.

After his parents got divorced he was brought up by his father.

His father, Bob is a successful sculptor. His mother, Jose Ras is a jewelry designer and painter.

  • Andrea Pirlo

The Italian legend was born on 19 May 1979. He is a former footballer as well we ex-coach of Juventus.

Though Pirlo doesn't get much success as a coach so far, he was famous for ball control, technique, passing, and free-kick ability.   

He was born rich because of his father. His father established a steel company in Brescia in 1982 named ELG Steel.

  • Frank Lampard

Frank James Lampard is considered to be one of the greatest players of Chelsea. The mid-fielder used to be the coach of the club as well. He was born on 20 June 1978. 

Lampard came from a football family. He is the nephew of famous manager Harry Redknapp. Lampard's father, Frank Richard George Lampard was also related to the footballer, who played most of his career for West Ham United.

The English man could've been an accountant as his result was really good. He studied at posh Brentwood School in Essex.

Football

Gerard Pique / Ricardo Kaka / Robin van Persie / Andrea Pirlo / Frank Lampard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding