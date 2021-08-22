Famous footballers who were born rich

Footballers like Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane had to suffer a lot in their childhood. Forget about football accessories, often they didn't get enough food to eat.

Almost always famous footballers have shared stories of rough upbringings. However, there is a handful of them who have grown up in wealthy families.

The Business Standard (TBS) makes a list of famous footballers who were rich before football.

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique, the defender of Barcelona and Spain was born on 2 February 1987. He studied at one of the best high schools in Spain.

His father, Joan is a lawyer and businessman. His mother, Montserrat is the director of a hospital in Barcelona. That's not the end. His grandfather, Amador Bernabeu is a former director at Barcelona.

The Spaniard is earning a lot from football. He is the founder of Kosmos. It's a sports and media investment group.

Ricardo Kaka

The Brazilian attacking midfielder was born on 22 April 1982. He is one of eight players who have won the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.

Most of Brazil's best footballers financially struggled a lot in their childhood. But Kaka was brought up differently.

Kaka's family was financially secure before he chooses his career in football. His father, Bosco Izecson Pereira Leite was an engineer and his mother, Simone dos Santos, was a school teacher.

Robin van Persie

The Dutch striker was born on 6 August 1983. He is the all-time top scorer for the Netherlands men's national side.

After his parents got divorced he was brought up by his father.

His father, Bob is a successful sculptor. His mother, Jose Ras is a jewelry designer and painter.

Andrea Pirlo

The Italian legend was born on 19 May 1979. He is a former footballer as well we ex-coach of Juventus.

Though Pirlo doesn't get much success as a coach so far, he was famous for ball control, technique, passing, and free-kick ability.

He was born rich because of his father. His father established a steel company in Brescia in 1982 named ELG Steel.

Frank Lampard

Frank James Lampard is considered to be one of the greatest players of Chelsea. The mid-fielder used to be the coach of the club as well. He was born on 20 June 1978.

Lampard came from a football family. He is the nephew of famous manager Harry Redknapp. Lampard's father, Frank Richard George Lampard was also related to the footballer, who played most of his career for West Ham United.

The English man could've been an accountant as his result was really good. He studied at posh Brentwood School in Essex.