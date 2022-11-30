'This is for the family of Papa Bouba Diop': Senegal dedicate win to late World Cup hero

Sports

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 01:55 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 01:59 am

Related News

'This is for the family of Papa Bouba Diop': Senegal dedicate win to late World Cup hero

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband in memory Diop. And it was his goal that sent Senegal into the knockout stages for the first time since 2002.

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 01:55 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 01:59 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Senegal became the first African team to make the last 16 in the Qatar World Cup. The Lions of Teranga dedicated their win to the memory of midfielder Papa Bouba Diop, goalscorer when they claimed a shock 1-0 win against France in 2002, and who passed away aged 42 two years ago to the day.

"This is for the family of Papa Bouba Diop," Koulibaly said. "We wanted to make him proud and give homage to him. He made me dream as a boy."

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband in memory Diop. And it was his goal that sent Senegal into the knockout stages for the first time since 2002.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse believes his side's run to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon earlier this year had battled-hardened his players for games like this.

"We have a lot of experience under our belts as a team and that has helped us to prepare for these types of matches. I can only congratulate my players," he said.

"They are not children, they are adults and ready to step up to the mark. They all know exactly what is expected of them because they play football at a high level (with their clubs).

"They flew the flag high today and we are an African team going to the Round of 16. Football is an emotional game, it is a beautiful game."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Senegal Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

12h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

14h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

4h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

5h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

6h | Videos
Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill