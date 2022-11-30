'This is for the family of Papa Bouba Diop': Senegal dedicate win to late World Cup hero

Senegal became the first African team to make the last 16 in the Qatar World Cup. The Lions of Teranga dedicated their win to the memory of midfielder Papa Bouba Diop, goalscorer when they claimed a shock 1-0 win against France in 2002, and who passed away aged 42 two years ago to the day.

"This is for the family of Papa Bouba Diop," Koulibaly said. "We wanted to make him proud and give homage to him. He made me dream as a boy."

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband in memory Diop. And it was his goal that sent Senegal into the knockout stages for the first time since 2002.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse believes his side's run to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon earlier this year had battled-hardened his players for games like this.

"We have a lot of experience under our belts as a team and that has helped us to prepare for these types of matches. I can only congratulate my players," he said.

"They are not children, they are adults and ready to step up to the mark. They all know exactly what is expected of them because they play football at a high level (with their clubs).

"They flew the flag high today and we are an African team going to the Round of 16. Football is an emotional game, it is a beautiful game."