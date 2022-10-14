Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan have made a change to their T20 World Cup squad with experienced top-order batter Fakhar Zaman promoted into the 15-player squad for leg-spinner Usman Qadir.

The veteran left-hander hurt his knee while fielding in last month's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka and was only initially named in the reserves for the mega event in Australia.

But selectors have opted to strengthen their batting, with Fakhar now included in the final 15 and in line to play against India on 23 October.

Qadir hadn't played for Pakistan since he hurt his thumb while fielding during the fourth T20I against England last month and is yet to recover fully.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.