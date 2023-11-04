Fakhar Zaman hits maiden World Cup century to give Pakistan hope

AFP
04 November, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 05:50 pm

Photo: AFP
Swashbuckling opener Fakhar Zaman scored a maiden World Cup century on Saturday as Pakistan attempted to chase down New Zealand's mammoth 401-6 to stay in the World Cup.

The 33-year-old left-hander hit a boundary followed by a six off spinner Mitchell Santner to complete his 11th hundred in his 81st one-day international.

Zaman clubbed nine sixes and six boundaries in his 63-ball hundred as Pakistan chased victory as well as boosting their net run-rate to keep alive their hopes of making the semi-finals.

Zaman was undefeated on 106 while skipper Babar Azam was 47 not out as Pakistan reached 160-1 in the 22nd over when rain halted play.

Before this match, Pakistan had three wins and four losses in seven games.

Zaman played the first game of this World Cup against the Netherlands before poor form and a knee injury kept him out of the side.

He only returned in Pakistan's last game against Bangladesh, smashing 81 in a seven-wicket victory in Kolkata.

Earlier, New Zealand made 401-6 with Rachin Ravindra hitting his third World Cup century and skipper Kane Williamson making 95.

