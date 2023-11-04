Fakhar blasts hundred as Pakistan down New Zealand to keep World Cup hopes alive

Fakhar Zaman blasted his way to a maiden World Cup hundred to help Pakistan seal a dramatic win over New Zealand in a rain-hit contest in Bangalore and keep their semifinal hopes alive.

After more than an hour-long rain break, Pakistan were handed a revised target of 342 in 41 overs (DLS) to win in Bengaluru.

The men in green had been cruising before the break, reaching 160/1 in 21.3 overes; in a colossal chase against New Zealand, Fakhar Zaman played a remarkable innings, scoring a sensational century off just 63 balls, leading Pakistan's charge.

Pakistan faced an early setback in the second over when Tim Southee dismissed Abdullah Shafique for just 4 runs. However, Fakhar (126* off 81) continued his aggressive hitting, taking on Trent Boult and Glenn Philips in particular. His century is the fastest by a Pakistan batter in World Cups. Meanwhile, Babar Azam also held his ground and remained solid at the crease.

With the race to top-four getting more and more intense with every passing day, a ton from Rachin Ravindra has added more drama as fourth-placed New Zealand posted 401/6 in 50 overs vs Pakistan.

Initially, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl. New Zealand showcased their boldness right from the start, promoting Ravindra to the opener slot, partnering Devon Conway. The pair began on a strong note in this 2023 World Cup fixture, and threatened Pakistan pacers.

But Conway (35) lost his wicket as Hasan Ali struck in the 11th over. The Kiwi batter under-edged Hasan to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for a catch.

Getting their first breakthrough, it looked like Pakistan would gain control. But Ravindra responded in style, getting his half-century in the 20th over. It also turned out to be his third fifty in his debut World Cup.

The all-rounder built a strong partnership with captain Kane Williamson. Ravindra got his ton in the 34th over, also becoming the first batter to get 3 tons in his debut World Cup. Meanwhile, Williamson lost his wicket for 95, in the 35th over, losing his wicket to Iftikhar Ahmed.

On the other hand, Ravindra perished for 108, getting dismissed by Mohammad Wasim Jr. After the departure of Williamson and Ravindra, Mitchell and Chapman followed the same template and piled up more pressure on Pakistan.

Mitchell (29) lost his wicket to Haris Rauf in the 42nd over and Chapman (39) departed in the 45th over, falling to Wasim Jr. Glenn Phillips (42) took New Zealand a step closer to 400-plus, and departed in the 49th over, with his side at 388/6.

Mitchell Santner (26*) hit the six in the final over which took New Zealand past 400, as they set a 402-run target for Pakistan. For Pakistan, Wasim Jr ended the innings with three wickets.