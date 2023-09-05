Faheem Ashraf in Pakistan's four-man pace attack against Bangladesh

The playing XI for Pakistan's match against Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 was officially revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh team, led by Shakib Al Hasan, and Pakistan will face off in the opening Super 4 match of the 2023 Asia Cup on 6 September at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

With regard to their starting lineup for the game against Bangladesh, the Men in Green have made one change. Mohammad Nawaz, an all-round spin bowler, has been replaced by fast bowler Faheem Ashraf in the starting XI.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Shadab Khan(vc), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf