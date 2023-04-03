Factbox: Premier League manager sackings this season
The number has now reached a staggering 12 with the previous highest total being 10 which occurred in four separate seasons.
The dismissals of Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter, by Leicester City and Chelsea respectively on Sunday, means this season has set a new record for Premier League sackings.
Following is a list of the Premier League managers to lose their jobs this season:
August 30 - Scott Parker (Bournemouth) was dismissed shortly after a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool.
September 7 - Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) was dismissed a day after a 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
October 2 - Bruno Lage (Wolverhampton Wanderers) lost his job with the club in 18th place in the table.
October 20 - Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa) was sacked shortly after a 3-0 loss to Fulham
November 7 - Ralph Hasenhuettl (Southampton) was fired after a run of six defeats in nine games.
January 23 - Frank Lampard (Everton) left Goodison Park with the club in the relegation zone.
February 6 - American Jesse Marsch (Leeds United) lasted a year at Elland Road before being shown the door.
February 12 - Nathan Jones (Southampton) was sacked after one win in his three-month tenure after replacing Hasenhuettl.
March 17 - Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) loses his job after a 12-match winless run in the Premier League.
March 26 - Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur) was dismissed after outspoken criticism of the squad and club despite Spurs still being in fourth place.
April 2 - Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) lost his job the day after his side fell into the relegation zone.
April 2 - Graham Potter (Chelsea) had his short reign terminated with his side down in 11th place.