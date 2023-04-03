Factbox: Premier League manager sackings this season

03 April, 2023, 01:55 pm
03 April, 2023

The number has now reached a staggering 12 with the previous highest total being 10 which occurred in four separate seasons.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The dismissals of Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter, by Leicester City and Chelsea respectively on Sunday, means this season has set a new record for Premier League sackings.

The number has now reached a staggering 12 with the previous highest total being 10 which occurred in four separate seasons.

Following is a list of the Premier League managers to lose their jobs this season:

August 30 - Scott Parker (Bournemouth) was dismissed shortly after a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

September 7 - Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) was dismissed a day after a 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

October 2 - Bruno Lage (Wolverhampton Wanderers) lost his job with the club in 18th place in the table.

October 20 - Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa) was sacked shortly after a 3-0 loss to Fulham

November 7 - Ralph Hasenhuettl (Southampton) was fired after a run of six defeats in nine games.

January 23 - Frank Lampard (Everton) left Goodison Park with the club in the relegation zone.

February 6 - American Jesse Marsch (Leeds United) lasted a year at Elland Road before being shown the door.

February 12 - Nathan Jones (Southampton) was sacked after one win in his three-month tenure after replacing Hasenhuettl.

March 17 - Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) loses his job after a 12-match winless run in the Premier League.

March 26 - Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur) was dismissed after outspoken criticism of the squad and club despite Spurs still being in fourth place.

April 2 - Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) lost his job the day after his side fell into the relegation zone.

April 2 - Graham Potter (Chelsea) had his short reign terminated with his side down in 11th place.

