Factbox: List of European Cup winners

Sports

Reuters
11 June, 2023, 03:25 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 03:32 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

List of European Cup/Champions League winners since the competition began in 1955-56 after Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday's final in Istanbul:

Date Venue Winners Runners-up

1956 Paris Real Madrid 4 Stade Reims 3

1957 Madrid Real Madrid 2 Fiorentina 0

1958 Brussels Real Madrid 3 AC Milan 2*

1959 Stuttgart Real Madrid 2 Stade Reims 0

1960 Glasgow Real Madrid 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 3

1961 Berne Benfica 3 Barcelona 2

1962 Amsterdam Benfica 5 Real Madrid 3

1963 London AC Milan 2 Benfica 1

1964 Vienna Inter Milan 3 Real Madrid 1

1965 Milan Inter Milan 1 Benfica 0

1966 Brussels Real Madrid 2 Partizan Belgrade 1

1967 Lisbon Celtic 2 Inter Milan 1

1968 London Manchester United 4 Benfica 1*

1969 Madrid AC Milan 4 Ajax Amsterdam 1

1970 Milan Feyenoord 2 Celtic 1*

1971 London Ajax Amsterdam 2 Panathinaikos 0

1972 Rotterdam Ajax Amsterdam 2 Inter Milan 0

1973 Belgrade Ajax Amsterdam 1 Juventus 0

1974 Brussels Bayern Munich 4 Atletico Madrid 0

(in replay after 1-1 draw)

1975 Paris Bayern Munich 2 Leeds United 0

1976 Glasgow Bayern Munich 1 St Etienne 0

1977 Rome Liverpool 3 B Moenchengladbach 1

1978 London Liverpool 1 Club Bruges 0

1979 Munich Nottingham Forest 1 Malmo FF 0

1980 Madrid Nottingham Forest 1 Hamburg SV 0

1981 Paris Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0

1982 Rotterdam Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0

1983 Athens Hamburg SV 1 Juventus 0

1984 Rome Liverpool 1 AS Roma 1

(Liverpool won 4-2 on penalties)

1985 Brussels Juventus 1 Liverpool 0

1986 Seville Steaua Bucharest 0 Barcelona 0

(Steaua won 2-0 on penalties)

1987 Vienna Porto 2 Bayern Munich 1

1988 Stuttgart PSV Eindhoven 0 Benfica 0

(PSV won 6-5 on penalties)

1989 Barcelona AC Milan 4 Steaua Bucharest 0

1990 Vienna AC Milan 1 Benfica 0

1991 Bari Red Star Belgrade 0 Olympique Marseille 0

(Red Star won 5-3 on penalties)

1992 London Barcelona 1 Sampdoria 0*

1993 Munich Olympique Marseille 1 AC Milan 0

1994 Athens AC Milan 4 Barcelona 0

1995 Vienna Ajax Amsterdam 1 AC Milan 0

1996 Rome Juventus 1 Ajax Amsterdam 1

(Juventus won 4-2 on penalties)

1997 Munich Borussia Dortmund 3 Juventus 1

1998 Amsterdam Real Madrid 1 Juventus 0

1999 Barcelona Manchester United 2 Bayern Munich 1

2000 Paris Real Madrid 3 Valencia 0

2001 Milan Bayern Munich 1 Valencia 1

(Bayern won 5-4 on penalties)

2002 Glasgow Real Madrid 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1

2003 Manchester AC Milan 0 Juventus 0

(AC Milan won 3-2 on penalties)

2004 Gelsenkirchen Porto 3 Monaco 0

2005 Istanbul Liverpool 3 AC Milan 3

(Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties)

2006 Paris Barcelona 2 Arsenal 1

2007 Athens AC Milan 2 Liverpool 1

2008 Moscow Manchester United 1 Chelsea 1

(Manchester United won 6-5 on penalties)

2009 Rome Barcelona 2 Manchester United 0

2010 Madrid Inter Milan 2 Bayern Munich 0

2011 London Barcelona 3 Manchester United 1

2012 Munich Chelsea 1 Bayern Munich 1

(Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties)

2013 London Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 1

2014 Lisbon Real Madrid 4 Atletico Madrid 1*

2015 Berlin Barcelona 3 Juventus 1

2016 Milan Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1*

(Real Madrid won 5-3 on penalties)

2017 Cardiff Real Madrid 4 Juventus 1

2018 Kyiv Real Madrid 3 Liverpool 1

2019 Madrid Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

2020 Lisbon Bayern Munich 1 Paris St Germain 0

2021 Porto Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

2022 Paris Real Madrid 1 Liverpool 0

2023 Istanbul Manchester City 1 Inter Milan 0

* Denotes after extra time

- -

The following clubs have won the European Cup:

14 - Real Madrid

7 - AC Milan

6 - Bayern Munich, Liverpool

5 - Barcelona

4 - Ajax Amsterdam

3 - Manchester United, Inter Milan

2 - Benfica, Juventus, Nottingham Forest, Porto, Chelsea

1 - Celtic, Hamburg SV, Steaua Bucharest, Olympique

Marseille, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star

Belgrade, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City

The European Cup became the Champions League in 1992.

