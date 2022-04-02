F1 chief says no plans to abandon Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Sports

Reuters
02 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 03:29 pm

Related News

F1 chief says no plans to abandon Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

"Yes, it's part of the calendar," Domenicali said when asked whether F1 would be back in Saudi Arabia for the third edition of the grand prix next year. He added that the decision come from the sport's leadership with input from drivers and others.

Reuters
02 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 03:29 pm
F1 chief says no plans to abandon Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula One will continue to hold the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite an attack on an oil storage facility near the track prior to last weekend's race and criticism of the nation's human right record, CEO Stefano Domenicali told Reuters.

The attack by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group cast doubts on whether Sunday's race in Jeddah would go forward but after discussions, F1 and the drivers decided collectively to carry on having received security assurances from Saudi authorities. 

"Yes, it's part of the calendar," Domenicali said when asked whether F1 would be back in Saudi Arabia for the third edition of the grand prix next year. He added that the decision come from the sport's leadership with input from drivers and others.

"It is part of our job to make sure that we talk with all the stakeholders. Relevance is absolutely important for us as is open dialogue. But in terms of who is responsible for the commercialisation of the business, that's the entity that I represent."

Saudi Arabia has signed a 15-year deal to host a race, with the fees contributing significantly to the bottom line for Formula One's owners Liberty Media.

The grand prix also reflects the Middle East's growing profile and influence within the sport, with state-owned energy giant Aramco a major F1 sponsor and joint title partner of the Aston Martin team.

Saudi Arabia has come under international scrutiny for its record on human rights, especially following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

A US intelligence report released just over a year ago said Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, but the Saudi government denied any involvement by the crown prince and rejected the report's findings. 

Saudi Arabia denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

Domenicali said F1 can act as a force for change in the region.

"We always talk about the fact that Formula One and sport puts a spotlight on the positivity," he said.

"Our lens on every place we go gives an extra responsibility in the areas where they are trying to progress. And Formula One will make sure that will happen in a faster time."

He said the make up of the crowd at Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix supported his case.

"If you were there last weekend, you could understand what I mean. The younger generation, women attending, kids," he said.

"Don't forget that a couple of years ago, they were not able go out."

Others

Stefano Domenicali / F1 / Formula 1 / Formula One / Formula One F1 / Saudi Arabia Grand Prix / Saudi Arabia GP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Imran Khan has been posturing himself as an &#039;anti-West&#039; leader. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: Why is Imran Khan blaming the West for his downfall?

2h | Panorama
While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

6h | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

1d | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

1h | Videos
Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

2h | Videos
Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

5h | Videos
Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh