Ex-Italy star Baggio injured in burglary

Sports

AFP
21 June, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 04:48 pm

Related News

Ex-Italy star Baggio injured in burglary

The 57-year-old was watching defending champions Italy's 1-0 defeat by Spain in Germany on television on Thursday night when five armed individuals broke into his home near Vicenza in northeastern Italy.

AFP
21 June, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 04:48 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Italy's 1993 Ballon d'Or winner Roberto Baggio had stitches inserted in a head wound after being struck on the head during a burglary as he watched Euro 2024 at home with his family, Italian media reported on Friday.

The 57-year-old was watching defending champions Italy's 1-0 defeat by Spain in Germany on television on Thursday night when five armed individuals broke into his home near Vicenza in northeastern Italy.

Baggio - known as the 'Divine Ponytail' by fans when in his prime - tried to stop the robbery but one of the intruders struck him on the forehead with the butt of a gun. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He and his family were then locked in a room while the burglars searched the villa for money and jewellery. 

According to Corriere della Sera, the burglary lasted around 40 minutes. When Baggio was certain the burglars had left he broke down the door and called the police.

He was brought to hospital and had the stitches inserted. 

Capped 56 times, Baggio played for Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, winning two Serie A titles and the UEFA Cup in 1993.

He also played a pivotal role in Italy's run to the 1994 World Cup final.

However, his missed penalty in the final with Brazil cost the Azzurri the World Cup.

Football

Roberto baggio / Italy Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

4h | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

7h | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

6h | Panorama
Jahedul Islam, founder and CEO of Horse Riding Training Center, rears a horse named Defender. The training centre, located at Purbachal, is the country’s first private equestrian training institution. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

8h | Features

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

20h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

21h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

23h | Videos
Mizan has no regrets

Mizan has no regrets

22h | Videos