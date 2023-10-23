Ex-India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi dies aged 77

Sports

AFP
23 October, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 05:55 pm

Related News

Ex-India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi dies aged 77

Bishan, who was part of the famous spin quartet of Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, claimed 266 wickets in 67 Tests in an illustrious international career between 1967 and 1979.

AFP
23 October, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 05:55 pm
Ex-India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi dies aged 77

Indian cricketing hero and spin great Bishan Singh Bedi has died aged 77, sports minister Anurag Thakur said Monday, calling it a "huge loss" to the sport.

"Former captain of the Indian Cricket team, a bowler who was always remembered by the nation, Bishan Singh Bedi, is no more," Thakur, former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, told reporters.

"It's a deeply sad news and a huge loss for cricket. The whole of cricket world stands with his family in this hour of grief."

Bishan, who was part of the famous spin quartet of Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, claimed 266 wickets in 67 Tests in an illustrious international career between 1967 and 1979.

Bedi, a left-arm spinner, also played 10 one-day internationals for India between 1974-79.

Bedi was often blunt in his criticism of peers, cricketers, and faltering administrators of the sport.

With a big turban and a smiling face, he was a regular at cricket events in New Delhi, but his failing health over the past couple of years kept him away from an active social life.

Bedi is survived by two sons and two daughters, a pair each from his two marriages.

His younger son Angad is married to Neha Dhupia, an actress and model crowned Miss India in 2002.

Former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam said he was "sad" at his death.

"I had a very cordial and friendly relationship with him, he was a great spinner and human being", Alam told AFP.

"It's a great loss for cricket in general and Indo-Pak cricket in particular."

Cricket

Bishan Singh Bedi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

8h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

10h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

2h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

56m | TBS Stories
Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

7h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

1d | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

1d | TBS SPORTS