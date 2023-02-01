Ex-England batter Ballance set to make Test debut for Zimbabwe against WI

Harare-born Ballance, who played 23 Tests for England between 2014 and 2017, signed a two-year contract in December to play international cricket in the country of his birth.

Former England batsman Gary Ballance is set to make his Test debut for Zimbabwe on Saturday after being selected for the two-match series against West Indies in Bulawayo.

Harare-born Ballance, who played 23 Tests for England between 2014 and 2017, signed a two-year contract in December to play international cricket in the country of his birth.

The left-handed batsman made his international debut for Zimbabwe in a T20 match against Ireland last month.
With regular captain Sean Williams recovering from a fractured finger, Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe against West Indies.

The hosts will also miss pacemen Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani through injuries, while all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl are fulfilling franchise commitments.

The second Test, also in Bulawayo, begins on 12 February. 

