EX-BCB President Mujibur Rahman passes away

Former Bangladesh Cricket Board President Commodore Mujibur Rahman breathed his last due to old age complications. in Canda today.

Mujibur was the BCB president in the early eighties ( September 28, 1981, to January 30, 1983). He was suffering from cancer for nearly seven years.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed deep bereavement at the passing away of the former President.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon has extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of Commodore Mujibur Rahman.

As a mark of respect to the Late Mujibur Rahman, the BCB flag will fly at half-mast tomorrow.