Everyone in our team has the potential to be a hero: Shakib

Sports

BSS
26 October, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 01:28 pm

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan hoped that the positive vibe would inspire every player of the team and someone will emerge as the hero by performing a big role like fast bowler Taskin did in the first game against Netherlands.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The victory against Netherlands boosted the confidence of Bangladesh to such a great extent that they felt a positive vibe before their second game of the T20 World Cup against South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan hoped that the positive vibe would inspire every player of the team and someone will emerge as the hero by performing a big role like fast bowler Taskin did in the first game against Netherlands.

"In ODI matches or Test matches, you have more number of performers, but in T20 cricket, you don't have so many opportunities," Shakib said.

"Normally in T20 someone should come up with a talismanic show. Hopefully, another chance for us tomorrow, everyone of our playing XI has the potential to be a hero. Who will be the hero? These things play a very important role for us."

In the previous match, openers Soumya Sarkar and Nazmul Hossain Shanto got off to a good start as Bangladesh got 40 plus runs from their opening pair after so many matches.

The bowlers also performed admirably, led by Taskin Ahmed. Shakib believes that it is possible to do better in the next match as well if they keep playing like this.

"The openers have the opportunity to bat 20 overs. Why can't they? I believe they can. Or the way our bowlers have bowled, why can't we take 10 wickets again? So we will keep our mindset like that."

