Even stevens as SA finish day 1 at 278 for five

After a poor first session, Bangladesh put on a much better effort with the ball in the afternoon and evening session to send the top five South Africa batters back in the hut. There were three fifties in their innings but none of them went on to make it big.

Bangladesh's only success in the first came in the 12th over of the match when Sarel Erwee (24) attempted to drive a full ball wide outside the off stump and edged it to keeper Litton Das. He could have been dismissed in the third over itself. Khaled was absolutely convinced that Erwee would be out leg-before but before he convinced Mominul Haque, time had run out. Later, HawkEye showed that it was crushing into the stumps.

In the afternoon session, Dean Elgar (70 off 89) started off with a couple of boundaries off Ebadot Hossain in the second session but Taijul Islam's straighter delivery got the better of him. Keegan Petersen, unbeaten on 24 at lunch, raced to his fifty thanks to his flurry of boundaries off Ebadot.

But after his fifty, he wasn't given many opportunities to score as the bowlers kept things pretty tight. Petersen used his feet well against the spinners and negotiated them well until Taijul sent him back. He advanced down the pitch and the ball hit his pads. The umpire initially gave it not out but the decision was reversed when sent upstairs. Petersen made 64.

Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 33 and Ryan Rickelton on 7 and South Africa were 199 for three at tea, adding 92 runs in the afternoon session for the loss of two wickets.

The run rate was over four-an-over at one stage but controlled bowling from Bangladesh had it down considerably. But the partnership between Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma lasted a long time and threatened to take the game away from Bangladesh.

It was Taijul again who broke the 83-run stand between them by sending back Rickelton for 42. Khaled got his second wicket as he set Bavuma (67) up with the new ball and a back-of-the-length delivery took the shoulder of the bat and Najmul Hossain Shanto took a fine low catch at slip.

Kyle Verreynne was unbeaten on 10 and Wiaan Mulder on 0. South Africa added 79 runs in 32 overs for the loss of two and were 278 for five.

Taijul, on his return to the team, recorded three for 77 in 32 overs. Khaled, too, bowled well and took a couple of wickets. Ebadot was very expensive, going at 4.68 runs per over.