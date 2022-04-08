Even stevens as SA finish day 1 at 278 for five

Sports

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 10:16 pm

Related News

Even stevens as SA finish day 1 at 278 for five

Kyle Verreynne was unbeaten on 10 and Wiaan Mulder on 0. South Africa added 79 runs in 32 overs for the loss of two and were 278 for five. 

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 10:16 pm
Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

After a poor first session, Bangladesh put on a much better effort with the ball in the afternoon and evening session to send the top five South Africa batters back in the hut. There were three fifties in their innings but none of them went on to make it big.

Bangladesh's only success in the first came in the 12th over of the match when Sarel Erwee (24) attempted to drive a full ball wide outside the off stump and edged it to keeper Litton Das. He could have been dismissed in the third over itself. Khaled was absolutely convinced that Erwee would be out leg-before but before he convinced Mominul Haque, time had run out. Later, HawkEye showed that it was crushing into the stumps.

In the afternoon session, Dean Elgar (70 off 89) started off with a couple of boundaries off Ebadot Hossain in the second session but Taijul Islam's straighter delivery got the better of him. Keegan Petersen, unbeaten on 24 at lunch, raced to his fifty thanks to his flurry of boundaries off Ebadot. 

But after his fifty, he wasn't given many opportunities to score as the bowlers kept things pretty tight. Petersen used his feet well against the spinners and negotiated them well until Taijul sent him back. He advanced down the pitch and the ball hit his pads. The umpire initially gave it not out but the decision was reversed when sent upstairs. Petersen made 64.

Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 33 and Ryan Rickelton on 7 and South Africa were 199 for three at tea, adding 92 runs in the afternoon session for the loss of two wickets.

The run rate was over four-an-over at one stage but controlled bowling from Bangladesh had it down considerably. But the partnership between Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma lasted a long time and threatened to take the game away from Bangladesh. 

It was Taijul again who broke the 83-run stand between them by sending back Rickelton for 42. Khaled got his second wicket as he set Bavuma (67) up with the new ball and a back-of-the-length delivery took the shoulder of the bat and Najmul Hossain Shanto took a fine low catch at slip. 

Kyle Verreynne was unbeaten on 10 and Wiaan Mulder on 0. South Africa added 79 runs in 32 overs for the loss of two and were 278 for five. 

Taijul, on his return to the team, recorded three for 77 in 32 overs. Khaled, too, bowled well and took a couple of wickets. Ebadot was very expensive, going at 4.68 runs per over.

Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Syed Abdul Hamid. Illustration: TBS

Poor services at home driving patients for overseas treatment

1h | Health
Illustration: TBS

Tales of a homecoming

11h | Panorama
Although Bangladesh&#039;s per capita GDP exceeded that of India in current USD, it still lags India by 22 percentage points in terms of purchasing power parity. Photo: TBS

In terms of purchasing power parity, Bangladesh still has a long way to go

13h | Panorama
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

13h | Features

More Videos from TBS

No-confidence vote to be held on Saturday

No-confidence vote to be held on Saturday

11h | Videos
Read book to succeed

Read book to succeed

12h | Videos
Chile's scientists unearth cemetery of pterosaurs remain

Chile's scientists unearth cemetery of pterosaurs remain

12h | Videos
Types of cheese

Types of cheese

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!