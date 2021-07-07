'Even Iniesta couldn't do it' - Pedri compared to the Spanish great after Euros masterclass

Sports

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 03:48 pm

Related News

'Even Iniesta couldn't do it' - Pedri compared to the Spanish great after Euros masterclass

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player to ever start a match at this point in the competition, completed all 55 of his pass attempts in regular time. They weren’t simple balls, either, and on one occasion in the first half, he played Mikel Oyarbazal through on goal, though the forward notched his first touch.

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 03:48 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Luis Enrique praised the performance of Pedri in Spain's semifinal loss to Italy at the European Championship, even comparing the 18-year-old to Spain and Barcelona great Andres Iniesta.

Spain were knocked out of Euro 2020 on Tuesday 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a compelling 1-1 draw. But manager Luis Enrique pointed out the promising play of Pedri, as well as that of Dani Olmo, on a night that ended in a defeat.

"For me Dani Olmo today played an incredible game, something out of the ordinary," Luis Enrique said. "But what Pedri has done in this tournament, at 18, no one has done, not even Andres Iniesta did that, it's incredible, unique."

Iniesta, who also played for Barcelona, scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final. He also was part of the 2008 and 2012 squads that won the Euro title.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player to ever start a match at this point in the competition, completed all 55 of his pass attempts in regular time. They weren't simple balls, either, and on one occasion in the first half, he played Mikel Oyarbazal through on goal, though the forward notched his first touch.

Pedri's breakout year has seen him get regular minutes at Barcelona and be selected to compete in the Olympics later this summer. His head coach Luis Enrique even compared him favorably with Andreas Iniesta - one of the highest compliments that can be paid to a young Spaniard.

Olmo, who plays at RB Leipzig, was arguably Spain's best player against the Italians at Wembley Stadium in London. However, his night finished in disappointment when he and Alvaro Morata both missed from the spot in the shootout.

Morata had come off the bench to score the equalizer in the 80th minute after Federico Chiesa had put Italy ahead on the hour mark following a brilliant counter-attack.

Spain were able to control nearly 70% of possession, but as has been the case during the tournament, they were not sharp in attack and were forced to play their third consecutive extra time.

"I give my team a nine out of 10," Luis Enrique said. "In sport, you have to learn to win and lose. You learn more from losing. We have to congratulate our rival. When you lose, you have to stand up and try again."

 

Football

Pedri / Spain Football Team / Euro 2020

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

33m | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

2h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

2h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh