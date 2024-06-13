Even India handed USA fright before winning and qualifiying for Super 8 in T20 World Cup

USA bowled valiantly and gave India a scare but eventually ended up losing by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup match on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube formed a 67-run partnership with Surya scoring 50 from 48 and Dube on 31 from 25 balls to guide the Indians home and have them qualifying for the Super 8 stages.

India's star batter Virat Kohli continued to endure poor run-scoring form at the ongoing T20 World Cup, as he was dismissed on a golden duck in the match against the USA on Wednesday. Saurabh Netravalkar, the former Indian cricketer who now plays for the United States, removed Kohli as he beat his outside edge for an easy caught-behind dismissal.

This is the first time Kohli was dismissed without opening his account in T20 World Cups, and the first time he registered a golden duck in the format (international matches).

Netravalkar, the left-arm pacer, gave Kohli enough width for the batter to stretch his arms and go for a drive through covers. However, he couldn't middle the delivery as the ball picked a thick outside edge, carrying towards wicketkeeper Andries Gous for a simple catch. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain who was standing at the other end, looked visibly disappointed after the dismissal.

A couple of overs later, Rohit Sharma, too, fell prey to the same bowler, as a thick outside edge shot off high in the air before being caught inside the circle by Harmeet Singh. The Indian skipper was dismissed for 3.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh produced a phenomenal performance in the match against USA at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, registering brilliant figures of 4/9 in his four overs as the side restricted the home team to 110/8. Arshdeep made an instant impact as he bowled the opening over of the match, picking a wicket off his first delivery as he dismissed Shayan Jahangir leg-before.

He picked another wicket in the same over, removing wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous on just two to give India an early boost after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl. With wickets continuing to fall at regular intervals, the USA side never had respite, and things only turned trickier when Arshdeep was brought back into the attack in the 15th over.

He removed the dangerous-looking Nitish Kumar (27), with Mohammed Siraj taking a brilliant catch at the deep midwicket boundary to cut short his innings. Nitish would eventually end up as the USA's highest scorer in the innings. Arshdeep added another dismissal to his name in his final over, removing Harmeet Singh for 10, finishing on commendable figures of 4/9 in his four overs.

With this, Arshdeep made a new Indian record, as he registered the best figures by an Indian bowler in T20 World Cup's history. Ravichandran Ashwin held the earlier record when he secured four wickets, conceding 11 runs during the 2014 T20 World Cup match against Australia in Mirpur.

Take a look at the top five Indian figures in T20 WCs

Arshdeep Singh - 4/9 vs USA, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin - 4/11 vs AUS, 2014

Harbhajan Singh - 4/12 vs ENG, 2012

Rudra Pratap Singh - 4/13 vs SA, 2007

Zaheer Khan - 4/19 vs IRE, 2009

Team India are in brilliant form in this tournament, having registered wins in their first three matches; while the side rolled over Ireland in its first game, beating them by 8 wickets, India registered a thrilling six-run win over arch-rival Pakistan in their second match in New York.

With another win against the USA, India book their berth in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup.