'Even Australia lost by a big margin to NZ': Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa

BSS
27 October, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 05:05 pm

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was not fazed by Bangladesh's worst defeat in their T20I history when South Africa inflicted a 104-run drubbing on them at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Pointing out Australia's big margin defeat to New Zealand some days ago at this venue, he said the result is not unusual in T20 cricket.

"Even Australia lost by a big margin to New Zealand. It will be like this. This is what happens in T20 matches. It is very normal and nothing unusual. The game is very exciting and entertaining. Also, you have to swallow such kind of tough pills sometimes," Shakib said today after the match.

While for Australia's case, it was a one-off incident, for Bangladesh such sort of defeat is common although they didn't taste defeat by 100 plus runs more often. It was only the second defeat by 100 plus runs with the previous worst was against Pakistan in Karachi in 2008 by 102 runs.

After Rillee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock ran rampant with the bat for the Proteas, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi were on fire with the ball. Courtesy of them, the Tigers got the bitter taste of the biggest T20 loss in their history. Shakib however is looking at this result normally.

Chasing the target of 206 runs set by South Africa, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 101 runs when there were still 21 balls left in the innings. Shakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were completely pale in bowling. Later in the batting, no one could survive except Liton Das, who top-scored with 34.

After such meek surrender, questions were raised about Bangladesh's performance in the major tournament but Shakib is reluctant to worry about such a result.

The left-handed star all-rounder also urged the batters to turn around as they are finding it tough repeatedly to get going.

"We have to improve a lot in batting. Have to cope with bounce and pace. If we bat well in the first 10 overs, keep wickets, then it becomes easier to bat in the end," Shakib said.

"That's what I'm seeing in the World Cup so far. The teams that are keeping wickets, they are able to score big runs in the last 10 overs," he concluded

