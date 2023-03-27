Even at 39, Mashrafe continues to break records

Sports

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 06:31 pm

Mashrafe broke the record of being the oldest Bangladeshi bowler to take five wickets in List A cricket.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

It's hard to count how many times Mashrafe Mortaza has been injured his lenthy and illustrious career.

Everyone knows about the seven surgeries on both his knees.

The pacer will turn 40 next October but age is just a number for Mashrafe. 

Even at this age he is bowling and bowling well.

Playing in the Dhaka Premier League's Legends of Rupganj, he created a great record by crushing Mohammedan Sporting Club's batting line-up at BKSP on Monday.

With a small bowling run-up, of around four to five steps and medium pace, he is still able to bamboozle batters.

Imrul Kayes could not understand what happened after the stump was broken as the left-handed batter was looking back and forward again after being dismissed by Mashrafe.

Mashrafe managed to take four more wickets - five wickets for just 17 runs.

As a result, Mashrafe broke the record of being the oldest Bangladeshi bowler to take five wickets in List A cricket.

The former captain of the national team made this record aged 39 years and 173 days.

Previously, the record was held by Mohammad Ashraful.

He took five wickets for 23 runs at the BKSP for Brothers Union against Mohammedan in March last year aged 37 years 258 days at that time.

Mashrafe also became the first Bangladeshi bowler to reach the milestone of 450 wickets in List A cricket as a result, with 452 wickets from 324 matches.

The next name in the list is Abdur Razzaq as the left-arm spinner took 412 wickets, but retired long ago.

Mashrafe took five wickets in List 'A' cricket way back in March 2019.

Mashrafe has a chance to break another record held by Razzaq, the most number of fifers in List A cricket.

Razzaq had nine while Mashrafe now has seven five-wicket-hauls.

Mashrafe took 5 wickets for 17 runs with three maidens in 8.4 overs. Mohammedan was bowled out for 80 runs, Rupganj won by 10 wickets in 8 overs.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza / Dhaka Premier League

