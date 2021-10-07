Europe's top 10 in-form players' list does not consist of Messi-Ronaldo

Sky Sports analysed the leading goal-scorers and creators from Europe's top five leagues ahead of the Ballon D'or nominee announcement on Friday.

Mohamed Salah leads the Premier League goal chart and Jamie Carragher claims no player in Europe is performing at a higher level. Carragher mentioned,"I don't think there's anyone playing better in the world or in Europe at the moment. His record at the start of this season has been absolutely outstanding."

The Egypt forward has scored six goals and created three from his seven league starts this season and produced a phenomenal solo effort in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Super Sunday.

However, Carragher's statement might have been an exaggeration if one looks at the stats of Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema. The French striker Karim Benzema is the best player in the world right now, as stats speak for himself. He has scored nine goals in seven games this season and notched seven assists, too.

Benzema edges Salah as Europe's top performer by the finest of margins - with Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Edin Dzeko and Mikel Oyarzabal in pursuit.

Based purely on goal involvement, the France international is also out on his own with 16 in La Liga this campaign - six clear of Haaland and seven clear of Salah and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The Norwegian young gun Haaland has incredibly landed himself on the runner-up spot in terms of goal involvements this season even after missing two games due to muscle injury. The 21-years-old striker scored seven goals and created three goals in only five league games.

In terms of Premier League representation, West Ham forward Michail Antonio ranks joint-fifth in Europe with five goals and three assists from just six starts, while Jamie Vardy, Paul Pogba, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gabriel Jesus all make the top 20.