European Super League could be back and have up to 80 teams now

Sports

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 04:37 pm

Related News

European Super League could be back and have up to 80 teams now

The latest Super League idea would be based on sporting performance, rather than having guaranteed membership, and would help to generate more revenue for those involved as they compete in at least 14 games per season against fellow members of the continental elite.

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 04:37 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

 

European Super League speculation has resurfaced, with new proposals that will see 60-80 teams involved in a multi-divisional format being discussed.

The organisers behind original plans in 2021 that were shut down amid a fierce backlash from fans of the 12 teams involved – including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona - are refusing to give up on the concept and believe that revamped blueprints could attract greater support. The latest Super League idea would be based on sporting performance, rather than having guaranteed membership, and would help to generate more revenue for those involved as they compete in at least 14 games per season against fellow members of the continental elite.

Bernd Reichart, chief executive of the A22 Sports Management Group that is behind the new plans, has told Die Welt: "The foundations of European football are in danger of collapsing. It's time for a change. It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football. But when important decisions are at stake, they are too often forced to sit idly by on the sidelines as the sporting and financial foundations crumble around them.

"Our talks have also made it clear that clubs often find it impossible to speak out publicly against a system that uses the threat of sanctions to thwart opposition. Our dialogue was open, honest, constructive and resulted in clear ideas about what changes are needed and how they could be implemented. There is a lot to do and we will continue our dialogue."

While certain individuals believe that a Super League is necessary and very much worth exploring, La Liga are among the first to have spoken out against the latest proposals – in a social media post that features European football portrayed as Little Red Riding Hood and a wolf wearing a Super League badge. Liga president Javier Tebas has said: "The Super League is the wolf, who today disguises himself as a granny to try to fool European football, but HIS nose and HIS teeth are very big, four divisions in Europe? Of course the first for them, as in the 2019 reform. Government of the clubs? Of course only the big ones."

UEFA has already dismissed any suggestion that A22 could help to introduce another competition – one which rivals the Champions League – with the governing body saying back in November 2022 that "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan."

 

Football

European Super League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

3h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

8h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

7h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

5h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

5h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

5h | TBS SPORTS
Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times