Euro 'Bottlegate': Xhaka drinks Coca-Cola before penalty shootout

The Euro 2020 campaign hasn't just seen football players making the headlines on the field but also because of their acts in the news conferences. After Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture to snub Coca-Cola in favour of water at a press conference went viral, Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka was spotted drinking a bottle of coke right before the penalty shootout against France in the epic showdown.

Ronaldo's act of snubbing Coke at the press conference drew reactions from several in the football fraternity as the video of his act went viral on social media. The incident even prompted UEFA to issue a notification to players over not removing sponsors' products from the press conference. However, as many argued that Ronaldo's act was only a health caution, Switzerland skipper Xhaka drank a bottle of Coke right before the penalty shootout took place against France on Monday.

Xhaka, who was named the man of the match in what is being called the biggest upset of the Euro 2020 campaign so far, was spotted drinking coke on the field the entire time as he gave a passionate talk to his teammates before the penalty shootout began.

The shootout resulted in Switzerland putting all 5 of their penalties past France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The Frenchmen, on the other hand, could only cover 4 of their 5 penalties which resulted in their elimination from the tournament.

Since Switzerland's victory, the pictures of Xhaka drinking Coca-Cola are going viral on Twitter, with many relating it to the Ronaldo Coke snub incident. While Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, who had removed a Heineken bottle at a press conference, are out of Euro 2020, Xhaka remains in the championship having revitalised himself by drinking a bottle of coke.