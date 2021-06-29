Euro 'Bottlegate': Xhaka drinks Coca-Cola before penalty shootout

Sports

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 02:27 pm

Related News

Euro 'Bottlegate': Xhaka drinks Coca-Cola before penalty shootout

Xhaka, who was named the man of the match in what is being called the biggest upset of the Euro 2020 campaign so far, was spotted drinking coke on the field the entire time as he gave a passionate talk to his teammates before the penalty shootout began. 

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 02:27 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

The Euro 2020 campaign hasn't just seen football players making the headlines on the field but also because of their acts in the news conferences. After Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture to snub Coca-Cola in favour of water at a press conference went viral, Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka was spotted drinking a bottle of coke right before the penalty shootout against France in the epic showdown.

Ronaldo's act of snubbing Coke at the press conference drew reactions from several in the football fraternity as the video of his act went viral on social media. The incident even prompted UEFA  to issue a notification to players over not removing sponsors' products from the press conference. However, as many argued that Ronaldo's act was only a health caution, Switzerland skipper Xhaka drank a bottle of Coke right before the penalty shootout took place against France on Monday.

Xhaka, who was named the man of the match in what is being called the biggest upset of the Euro 2020 campaign so far, was spotted drinking coke on the field the entire time as he gave a passionate talk to his teammates before the penalty shootout began. 

Xhaka was spotted drinking coke on the field the entire time as he gave a passionate talk to his teammates before the penalty shootout began.
Xhaka was spotted drinking coke on the field the entire time as he gave a passionate talk to his teammates before the penalty shootout began.

The shootout resulted in Switzerland putting all 5 of their penalties past France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The Frenchmen, on the other hand, could only cover 4 of their 5 penalties which resulted in their elimination from the tournament.

Since Switzerland's victory, the pictures of Xhaka drinking Coca-Cola are going viral on Twitter, with many relating it to the Ronaldo Coke snub incident. While Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, who had removed a Heineken bottle at a press conference, are out of Euro 2020, Xhaka remains in the championship having revitalised himself by drinking a bottle of coke.

Football

Euro 2020 / Coca-Cola / Granit Xhaka / Switzerland Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

19h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

19h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook