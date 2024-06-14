Euro 2024 tourism to bring $1 billion to Germany, study shows

Sports

Reuters
14 June, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 03:42 pm

Related News

Euro 2024 tourism to bring $1 billion to Germany, study shows

This corresponds to about 0.1% of economic output in the second quarter of the year, with Germany´s hospitality and food retail sectors set to benefit the most from the games, the country's top economic research institute said.

Reuters
14 June, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 03:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Germany, the host of Euro 2024, can expect a 1 billion euro ($1.07 billion) boost to its economy thanks to foreign tourists travelling to the country for the soccer games, the Ifo institute forecast on Friday.

This corresponds to about 0.1% of economic output in the second quarter of the year, with Germany´s hospitality and food retail sectors set to benefit the most from the games, the country's top economic research institute said.

"However, the effect is only short-lived, so that exports of services due to returning tourists are likely to fall again after the end of the European Championship in the third quarter and remain the same on balance," Ifo researcher Gerome Wolf said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

More than an additional 600,000 foreign tourists and 1.5 million additional overnight stays are expected during the championship, according to the institute's calculations based on the numbers from the FIFA World Cup hosted by Germany in 2006.

The German Economy Ministry also expects a temporary upturn in consumer-facing sectors after very subdued retail sales this year, but not to the same extent as during the 2006 World Cup.

Experts agree that the overall effect of the Euro 2024 on Europe's largest economy also depends on how the German national team performs in the tournament.

Their match against Scotland will kick off the tournament on Friday evening.

Football

UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid-ul-Adha fashion scene

5h | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1d | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

48m | Videos
Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

20h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

22h | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

18h | Videos