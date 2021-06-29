Euro 1996 recap: When Gareth Southgate missed a penalty in semifinals against Germany

On Tuesday, England will be facing Germany in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash, which will be the first time these two teams will meet in a knockout match of a major footballing competition since the famous 1996 Euros.

The two teams have enjoyed a rivalry for the past two decades, and the rivalry reached its peak during the infamous Euro 1996 semifinal at Wembley.

One fact that must be remembered while recalling the 1996 Euros in England was how the environment was back then in the country. It was the first time a major football competition was being held in England since the 1966 FIFA World Cup tournament.

England had lifted the trophy in 1966 won by defeating West Germany 4-2 in the final. There was a big belief in 1996 that England may win Euros once again since the tournament was being hosted by them.

To celebrate the big occasion and the return of the international football tournament in England, the comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner wrote a song which was performed by The Lightning Seeds. Any guesses what the song was?

Yes - it was "It's Coming Home". The same song that has been the rhetoric of English football for decades now.

But in the semifinals against Germany, the England side led by captain Tony Adams and manager Terry Venables saw their downfall.

Germany had earlier ousted England in the FIFA World Cup 1990, and since then there was a fair share of rivalry between the two teams.

When the two teams stepped out on the football field, Alan Shearer scored in the 3rd minute to give England a 1-0 lead. But the Wembley crowd was silenced 13 minutes later when Germany's Stefan Kuntz equalised. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw and eventually the match went to penalties.

All the first five penalty takers for both the teams found the back of the net.

Then, England sent Gareth Southgate went to take the penalty. Yes, the same Gareth Southgate who is currently the England coach. He went on to take his shot, but it was saved by Germany goalkeeper Andreas Köpke.

Germany's Andreas Möller went to take the sixth penalty for his team. Mueller converted his shot and Germany took a 6-5 lead on the penalties, and England were knocked out of Euro 1996.

England will look to avenge the Euro 1996 upset against Germany on Tuesday but the pressure will be on Southgate. The match will take place at Wembley once again and the stakes cannot be higher. Who will come out on top tonight?