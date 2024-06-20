Estonia's Sahil Chauhan calls Rohit Sharma his inspiration after world record T20 ton

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 June, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 05:39 pm

Related News

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan calls Rohit Sharma his inspiration after world record T20 ton

The 32-year-old Chauhan clattered 18 sixes and six fours to make a whirlwind 41-ball 144 not out on Monday.

Hindustan Times
20 June, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 05:39 pm
Photo: HT
Photo: HT

India-born Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan has called Rohit Sharma his inspiration after smacking the fastest-ever T20 century, which came off a mere 27 balls, against Cyprus.

The 32-year-old Chauhan clattered 18 sixes and six fours to make a whirlwind 41-ball 144 not out on Monday.

He broke the record for the fastest century in all T20 cricket, held by Chris Gayle who had made a 30-ball ton in the Indian Premier League, as well as Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton's record of fastest T20 International century .

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I've been a big Rohit Sharma fan since I watched him play, he's a brilliant player who doesn't take any pressure," Chauhan was quoted as saying by FanCode.

"Regardless of the situation, he always plays his game. I have learned a lot from him. His hook shots are my favourite," said Chauhan, who hails from Manakpur Devilal village in Haryana.

Recalling his journey from a village in Haryana to Estonia and discovering cricket in the European country, Chauhan admitted he was pleasantly surprised to get an opportunity.

"My uncle was the reason I moved to Estonia. He has a small restaurant business and that is where I work," he said.

"I started playing here in 2019. I was really bored so I started searching on Google for cricket in Estonia I found a team's contact information and called them. I asked, 'Are you playing cricket?' They replied, 'yes, we play cricket'."

"I said, 'Are you serious about this?' and they responded, 'yes'. That's how I started playing the game here," he added.

Chauhan said he has played cricket right from his childhood.

"I used to play a lot of cricket in my village back in India. I started right from the age of 6-7, playing gully cricket and never really stopped," he said.

Chasing 192, Estonia had slipped to 40 for three in the fifth over when Chauhan walked out to bat at No.5 and helped his side wrap up the win with six wickets and seven overs to spare.

"I was just thinking about the innings and the target we had to chase. I just played to the merit of the ball, and that's it. The ball was coming nicely to the bat, and I was just playing my shots," he recalled about his knock.

Cricket

Sahil Chauhan / Rohit Sharma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During breeding season, Northern Gannets develop a turquoise blue ring around their enchanting blue eyes. Photo: Muntasir Akash

A rocky ride to Bass Rock’s gannet kingdom

2h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Please stop with the generic Eid greetings

7h | Panorama
A recent study showed that a large earthquake could bring the risk of river flooding in Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

An earthquake changed Padma's course 2,500 years ago. Can it happen again?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

18m | Videos
Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

21h | Videos
Dog farm in Dinajpur; Annual income is 25 lakh taka

Dog farm in Dinajpur; Annual income is 25 lakh taka

8h | Videos
South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

1d | Videos