Estonia's Chauhan clobbers fastest T20I century in Cyprus

Related News

The 32-year-old broke both the international century record of 33 balls, set by Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton in February, and the 30-ball record in all T20s, set by Chris Gayle in the IPL in 2013.

AFP
18 June, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 08:51 am
Photo: X
Photo: X

Sahil Chauhan smashed the T20 international record for fastest 100 when he brought up his century off the 27th ball he faced to help Estonia beat hosts Cyprus on Monday.

The 32-year-old broke both the international century record of 33 balls, set by Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton in February, and the 30-ball record in all T20s, set by Chris Gayle in the IPL in 2013.

Chauhan finished on 144 not out off 41 balls as Estonia chased down 191 in 13 overs for the loss of four wickets. His strike-rate was 351.21.

He clobbered a record 18 sixes to break the record of 16 in an innings held jointly by Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and New Zealand's Finn Allen. Chauhan also hit half-a-dozen fours.

It was the second men's match of the day in Episkopi. Chauhan had very different fortunes in the opener when he was out first ball as Estonia chased 195.

Even so, the visitors won with three balls and five wickets remaining.

Cricket

Estonia

