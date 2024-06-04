Essex charged over alleged racism that went on for years

The charge was announced on Monday after an investigation undertaken by the Cricket Regulator, a body responsible for monitoring compliance with the sport's rules which operates independently from the rest of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Photo: ECB
Photo: ECB

English county club Essex have been charged over alleged racism at the club that went on for nearly a decade, following an investigation.

The charge was announced on Monday after an investigation undertaken by the Cricket Regulator, a body responsible for monitoring compliance with the sport's rules which operates independently from the rest of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"It is alleged by the Cricket Regulator that there was systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language and/or conduct at Essex, during the period between 2001 and 2010, which Essex failed to address," the Cricket Regulator said in a statement.

"An independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission will hear the case in due course," the statement added.

