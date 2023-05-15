Essex CCC, Cricket Ireland present signed bats for Bangladesh Cyclone Relief

Sports

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 12:49 am

Related News

Essex CCC, Cricket Ireland present signed bats for Bangladesh Cyclone Relief

The bats were handed over to Tamim by Essex Club CEO John Stephenson and Cricket Ireland chair Brian MacNiece. 

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 12:49 am
Essex CCC, Cricket Ireland present signed bats for Bangladesh Cyclone Relief

Essex County Cricket Club and Cricket Ireland have presented two signed bats to Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal which are to be presented as auction prizes to raise funds for the people affected by the tropical cyclone Mocha, a deadly storm that has hit Bangladesh and Myanmar coast.

The bats were handed over to Tamim by Essex Club CEO John Stephenson and Cricket Ireland chair Brian MacNiece. 

Both the Essex CCC and Cricket Ireland sent their best wishes to people back in Bangladesh. 

"Everyone at Essex Cricket is devastated to hear of the cyclone in South Asia. We send our best wishes to the people of Bangladesh and those here at The Cloud County Ground today with families in Bangladesh," a tweet by the Essex CCC read.

Cricket Ireland tweeted, "With a devastating Cyclone lashing the South-Asia region, everyone at Cricket Ireland would like to send our best wishes to the Bangladesh people and those here at the Cloud County Ground with families in Bangladesh, and hope that everyone is safe and sound."

Cricket

Ireland Cricket Team / Essex County Cricket Club / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

14h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

7h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

6h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

14h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman