Essex CCC, Cricket Ireland present signed bats for Bangladesh Cyclone Relief

Essex County Cricket Club and Cricket Ireland have presented two signed bats to Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal which are to be presented as auction prizes to raise funds for the people affected by the tropical cyclone Mocha, a deadly storm that has hit Bangladesh and Myanmar coast.

The bats were handed over to Tamim by Essex Club CEO John Stephenson and Cricket Ireland chair Brian MacNiece.

Both the Essex CCC and Cricket Ireland sent their best wishes to people back in Bangladesh.

"Everyone at Essex Cricket is devastated to hear of the cyclone in South Asia. We send our best wishes to the people of Bangladesh and those here at The Cloud County Ground today with families in Bangladesh," a tweet by the Essex CCC read.

Cricket Ireland tweeted, "With a devastating Cyclone lashing the South-Asia region, everyone at Cricket Ireland would like to send our best wishes to the Bangladesh people and those here at the Cloud County Ground with families in Bangladesh, and hope that everyone is safe and sound."