Ervine, Williams lead Zimbabwe to win over Nepal in World Cup Qualifier

18 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Unbeaten centuries by Craig Ervine and Sean Williams in a 164-run partnership guided Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Nepal in the  Cricket World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Chasing an imposing total of 290, Ervine hit a 128-ball 121 featuring 15 fours and a six, while Williams struck 102 off 70 balls as Zimbabwe reached 291 for the loss of two wickets with 35 balls remaining.

Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh hit 99 and 66 respectively to help Nepal to 290 for eight wickets off their 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.

Wellington Masakadza eventually claimed both Bhurtel and Sheikh's wickets and Richard Ngarava took 4-43 off his nine overs.

In front of a large crowd, Zimbabwe lost Joylord Gumbie (25) and Wessly Madhevere (32) before Ervine and Williams took control of Nepal's bowling attack.

