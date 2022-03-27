Eriksen enjoys 'perfect' Denmark comeback after heart attack at Euros

Christian Eriksen said he made his return to international football in the "perfect way" by scoring two minutes after coming on for Denmark on Saturday following a near-fatal heart attack last year.

Denmark lost 4-2 to the Netherlands in the international friendly, with Eriksen producing a stunning finish into the top corner in the 47th minute after he came on as a half-time substitute.

The 30-year-old playmaker collapsed on the pitch and received life-saving treatment during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland. Nearly eight months later, he joined Premier League club Brentford as a free agent in January.

"I was happy the ball came to me and of course, it was a lovely finish," Eriksen told Sky Sports. "To start the comeback in international football like this was a perfect way."

"I felt very welcome (by the Netherlands fans). I've been here before (for Ajax) for many years so of course, they know me, but it was a very heart-warming reception for sure.

"I'm looking forward to playing at the Qatar World Cup but there are a lot of games in between and I'm focused on them."

Denmark host Serbia in a friendly on Tuesday.