Eriksen discharged from hospital after successful operation

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a successful operation to fit a defibrillator implant.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan playmaker was resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first half of his side's 1-0 Euro 2020 Group B defeat to Finland.

Eriksen has returned home after having a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) implanted.

A statement from the Danish FA read: "Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet.

"Today he also visited the national team in Helsinger and from there he will go home and spend time with his family."

Eriksen added in a statement: "Thank you for the massive number of greetings, it has been incredible to see and feel."

"The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

"No need to say that I will be cheering them on Monday against Russia."