Eriksen in Denmark squad for first time since cardiac arrest at Euros

Sports

Reuters
15 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 05:58 pm

Related News

Eriksen in Denmark squad for first time since cardiac arrest at Euros

“I did not expect him to play right now, realistically I thought he would be ready by the summer. However Christian is with the squad because he is the best in that position.”

Reuters
15 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 05:58 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Christian Eriksen was called up to the Denmark national squad on Tuesday, the first time he has been selected since he suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championship last year.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand included midfielder Eriksen in the 23-man squad that will play against the Netherlands and Serbia in friendly internationals at the end of this month.

"I expect Christian to go in and be a deciding factor for our team," Hjulmand told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

"I did not expect him to play right now, realistically I thought he would be ready by the summer. However Christian is with the squad because he is the best in that position."

The 30-year-old signed for Premier League side Brentford in January as a free agent for the rest of the season after Inter Milan had to terminate his contract due to Serie A rules.

Eriksen, who has scored 36 goals in 109 internationals, was fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device, which is not permitted in the Italian top flight.

"Christian is in a really good physical shape," added Hjulmand. "I saw him against Burnley on Saturday where he was the best player out there. He is a player that thinks faster than most."

Eriksen, starting his second competitive match since his cardiac arrest, set up a goal that put Brentford ahead in the 85th minute of their 3-1 win.

Denmark will play the Netherlands on March 26 in Amsterdam followed by Serbia at home three days later in Copenhagen, the venue where Eriksen collapsed last year in their opening Euro 2020 match against Finland on June 12.

Denmark have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November. Eriksen said in January that his goal was to play at this year's World Cup.

Football

Christian Eriksen / Denmark Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

4h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

5h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

5h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rumours about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

Rumours about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

52m | Videos
Man grows over 1200 tomatoes from a single stem

Man grows over 1200 tomatoes from a single stem

57m | Videos
China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

7h | Videos
China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion