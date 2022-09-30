Erik ten Hag wins manager of the month; Rashford win player of the month

Manchester United duo Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rahford have picked up Premier League's Manager of the Month and Player of the month awards respectively.

The awards come at the virtue of Manchester United winning four matches on the trot in which both had performed magnificently in their respective fields. erik ten Hag was tactically top notch in his preparations and in game managment whereas Marcus Rashford notched up three goals and two assists in the past four encounters.

However, in the month of September there was considerable less action due to the Queen's unfortunate demise. The awards were accredited on the basis of two games.

United next play City in the Manchester derby on Sunday