Erik ten Hag storms out of press conference after question about United’s 'worst Premier League season'

Sports

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 12:56 pm

Related News

Erik ten Hag storms out of press conference after question about United’s 'worst Premier League season'

When asked for his thoughts on this being United's worst season in the Premier League era, Ten Hag - already waiting to leave - stood up and proclaimed that he would not answer, adding that the question was 'not important' as he left the room.

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 12:56 pm
Erik ten Hag storms out of press conference after question about United’s &#039;worst Premier League season&#039;

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag stormed out of a press conference after refusing to answer questions on his side's poor performances this season.

Ten Hag declined to respond to journalists when faced with questions regarding the possibility of this being United's worst season in Premier League history - if they drop below seventh place, it will be their lowest finish since breaking away from the Football League in 1992.

With Newcastle beating Tottenham earlier in the day and United only managing a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the late kick-off, the Red Devils now sit seventh in the standings having won only one of their last seven league games.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When asked for his thoughts on this being United's worst season in the Premier League era, Ten Hag - already waiting to leave - stood up and proclaimed that he would not answer, adding that the question was 'not important' as he left the room.

Earlier in the press conference however, he was quick to defend his side, reaffirming the resilience in his team.

He said: "We have a team that is resilient, has character, we want to win. Twice we fought back from losing positions.

"We get in losing positions and it is totally unnecessary. Three times we lose the ball easily and in areas you should not lose balls and we were not always well organised. There were some gaps that the opposition benefitted from, especially down the right side, and with that we should do better.

"We have used the same back line twice and these players gave everything, their maximum. But some of them are young, inexperienced and to do it match after match in the tough Premier League is difficult. It is hard but they have to deal with it, that is the demand of Manchester United.

"You see with every opponent there is that desire to beat us. Today they went to their limits, every match they went to their limits. We have to show resistance, control it and dominate it."

Football

Erik ten Hag / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

1d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

5h | Videos
Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

16h | Videos
Will it be easier to use robots?

Will it be easier to use robots?

3h | Videos
Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

17h | Videos