Erik ten Hag storms out of press conference after question about United’s 'worst Premier League season'

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag stormed out of a press conference after refusing to answer questions on his side's poor performances this season.

Ten Hag declined to respond to journalists when faced with questions regarding the possibility of this being United's worst season in Premier League history - if they drop below seventh place, it will be their lowest finish since breaking away from the Football League in 1992.

With Newcastle beating Tottenham earlier in the day and United only managing a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the late kick-off, the Red Devils now sit seventh in the standings having won only one of their last seven league games.

When asked for his thoughts on this being United's worst season in the Premier League era, Ten Hag - already waiting to leave - stood up and proclaimed that he would not answer, adding that the question was 'not important' as he left the room.

Earlier in the press conference however, he was quick to defend his side, reaffirming the resilience in his team.

He said: "We have a team that is resilient, has character, we want to win. Twice we fought back from losing positions.

"We get in losing positions and it is totally unnecessary. Three times we lose the ball easily and in areas you should not lose balls and we were not always well organised. There were some gaps that the opposition benefitted from, especially down the right side, and with that we should do better.

"We have used the same back line twice and these players gave everything, their maximum. But some of them are young, inexperienced and to do it match after match in the tough Premier League is difficult. It is hard but they have to deal with it, that is the demand of Manchester United.

"You see with every opponent there is that desire to beat us. Today they went to their limits, every match they went to their limits. We have to show resistance, control it and dominate it."