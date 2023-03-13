Erik ten Hag insists United's draw with Southampton 'was influenced by the referee'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag slammed referee Anthony Taylor after Casemiro was sent off against Southampton.

The midfielder was issued a red card in the first half of Sunday's goalless draw at Old Trafford for a foul on Carlos Alcaraz. Ten Hag has defended the Brazil international after he was hauled off the pitch.

"Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card. Now he has two in the Premier League," he said to Sky Sports.

"His absence is not the issue. We will deal with that. This game was influenced by the referee."

The United boss added in his post-match press conference: "Everyone knows something about football – when you freeze it looks bad, but everyone knows something knows what is bad. Casemiro is a really fair player, tough but fair."

Ten Hag also thought that United were denied a clear penalty in the first half as Armel Bella-Kotchap handled a cross from Marcus Rashford in the box, with the referee waving play on following a VAR review.

"What I think is the inconsistency, players don't know anymore what is the policy," he said when quizzed on the decision. "I think it is all across you see this weekend yesterday Leicester Chelsea VAR not coming on the line today it is coming on the line and today two pen situations they don't come on the line. I think it is clear and obvious handball so what is the policy."

Casemiro has been sent off twice in the last month, after been sent out for the first time against Crystal Palace in February. He now has as many red cards at United as he did in his nine years at Real Madrid.