Ensuring security of Women's T20 World Cup most important: Asif

Sports

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 08:01 pm

Related News

Ensuring security of Women's T20 World Cup most important: Asif

Asif further said that the interim government will ensure security from the state level.

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 08:01 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The adviser of the youth and sports ministry of the interim government, Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan on Sunday said that ensuring security in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup is of the utmost importance.

The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted in Bangladesh from 3 to 20 October this year. 

"We have talked to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about the Women's T20 World Cup. Among many matters, the most important is to ensure safety to this end," he told reporters after assuming the office at the secretariat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Noting that there is some work to be done at the state level to ensure safety, he said: "I will talk to Dr (Mohammad) Yunus sir about this in detail today at Jamuna (State Guest House, the office and residence of the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government)."

Asif mentioned that Dr Yunus is a sports-loving person, "He will help us in this matter."

Asif further said that the interim government will try to resolve several matters including travel restrictions of some countries and infrastructure-related issues.

Talking about another matter, he said the name of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development will be changed and it will be Bangladesh National Institute of Youth Development in all areas of the country.

About the future of the BCB, he said all matters in this regard will be resolved under the purview of rules by the ICC.

Top News / Cricket

Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan / ICC Women's T20 World Cup / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3h | Wheels
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

7h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

10h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

19m | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

19m | Videos
The message that Sheikh Hasina gave to the leaders and workers

The message that Sheikh Hasina gave to the leaders and workers

1h | Videos
Time for economic restart

Time for economic restart

2h | Videos