Ensuring security of Women's T20 World Cup most important: Asif

The adviser of the youth and sports ministry of the interim government, Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan on Sunday said that ensuring security in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup is of the utmost importance.

The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted in Bangladesh from 3 to 20 October this year.

"We have talked to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about the Women's T20 World Cup. Among many matters, the most important is to ensure safety to this end," he told reporters after assuming the office at the secretariat.

Noting that there is some work to be done at the state level to ensure safety, he said: "I will talk to Dr (Mohammad) Yunus sir about this in detail today at Jamuna (State Guest House, the office and residence of the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government)."

Asif mentioned that Dr Yunus is a sports-loving person, "He will help us in this matter."

Asif further said that the interim government will try to resolve several matters including travel restrictions of some countries and infrastructure-related issues.

Talking about another matter, he said the name of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development will be changed and it will be Bangladesh National Institute of Youth Development in all areas of the country.

About the future of the BCB, he said all matters in this regard will be resolved under the purview of rules by the ICC.