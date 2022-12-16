Enigmatic Warner at crossroads ahead of South Africa series

Sports

Reuters
16 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 09:14 pm

Related News

Enigmatic Warner at crossroads ahead of South Africa series

The 36-year-old remains nominally in Australia's plans for the tour of India in February but is under pressure to perform in the three-match series starting at the Gabba on Saturday after struggling against a modest West Indies attack. 

Reuters
16 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 09:14 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia's David Warner has rarely shied away from a fight but the long-serving opener faces one of the bigger ones of his career as he seeks runs against South Africa to stave off an unplanned exit from test cricket.

The 36-year-old remains nominally in Australia's plans for the tour of India in February but is under pressure to perform in the three-match series starting at the Gabba on Saturday after struggling against a modest West Indies attack. 

South Africa were Australia's opponents when Warner's career unravelled during the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018 and the Proteas loom again as a black swan for the lefthander.

Warner has long had what Australia head coach Andrew McDonald calls the ability to "compartmentalise", to separate off-field distractions from on-field performance.

There was no better demonstration of that than his brilliant 2019 World Cup in England only a few months after returning from his year-long ban for ball-tampering.

Ignoring hostile crowds waving sandpaper at him, Warner smashed 647 runs at an average of 71.88 to guide Australia to the semi-finals.

Two years later, he banished a wretched run of form with another standout performance as Australia stormed to their first T20 World Cup win in the United Arab Emirates.

Since returning from suspension Warner has served under a permanent leadership ban, having been adjudged the key architect behind 'Sandpaper-gate'.

The weight of the ban has become hard to bear, not just for Warner, but for many fans, team mates and cricket pundits who have demanded it be rescinded in good faith.

It proved a distraction against West Indies with Warner angrily dropping his bid to have the ban overturned by a Cricket Australia panel, citing his concern it would mean a "public trial" of his part in Newlands.

He now faces further character tests at the Gabba and for the remainder of a series steeped in the drama of the events in Cape Town in 2018.

Success or failure will inevitably be measured against the backdrop of Newlands and could shape the legacy of one of Australia's most enigmatic cricketers.

Cricket

David Warner / Australia Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

12h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing