The enigmatic eight of Kalsindur - No obstacles could stop them from bringing Bangladesh Saff glory

In 2011, Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib Gold Cup was announced for primary school students. The news reached Mofizuddin, an assistant teacher at Kalsindur Government Primary School in Dhobaura Upazila on the India-Bangladesh border in the Mymensingh district.

He went on to form a team for his school.

Sanjida Akhter was a fourth-standard student back then and joined the school team. Then Maria Manda and Sheuli Azim followed one by one. Marzia Akhter, Shamsunnahar, Tahura, Sajeda, and Shamsunnahar Jr joined after getting encouraged. Each of these players who started their journey from primary school is now in the national team.

After forming the school team, Mofizuddin started training by himself.

Minoti Rani Sheel, the head teacher of the school took over the supervision responsibility. Bangmata Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib Gold Cup Tournament started in 2012 in the district.

Kalsindur Primary School participated for the first time and they became runners-up at the national level. They came back with the regret of not being champions. They started anew and prepared themselves.

Mofizuddin said the beginning was really challenging.

"The parents of the village are conservative. They could not listen to let the girls play football. It took a lot of effort to convince them," he told The Business Standard (TBS).

"Then when I went to the field with the girls, many made fun of them. During the practice, there was a crowd of eager people around the field. Many people mocked me. But many people did come forward to help. I wanted to answer people's insulting comments not on the face, but on the field. The girls continued to practice on the field after school holidays. Eventually, the success came," he added.

In 2013, Kalsindur Primary School won the tournament. After that triumph, Maria and co came to the attention of local administration and sports enthusiasts. The facilities started to came even though it was in a very limited number.

Bangladesh won the AFC Under-14 Regional Championship in 2014. Maria Manda, Shamsunnahar Jr. made essential contributions there.

Seeing such success, other girls came forward. Day by day the number of members of the Kalsindur school team was increasing.

"Initially the main problem was 'fear' - it took some time to overcome that. But we managed to get rid of the fear of public shame and bring girls to the field in play clothes. Now we are proud. I am a witness of history," Minoti Rani Sheel, head teacher of Kalsindur School, said

She also said that the school still practices. Students are participating in football from class three.

Liaqat Ali, Sanjida's father, said, "I allowed her to play football because of her interest and the words of the teachers. The people of the village did not take it well at first. Later, when her name spread, there was no more problem."

Due to women's progress in football, the name of the village of Kalsindur spread across the country and abroad. This neglected village on the border of the Garo Hills is electrified due to the fame of football girls.

The roads are paved. Kalsindur School and College has been officialised thanks to football girls. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given these girls a monetary donation along with a reception.

The stories of these girls have been included in the textbooks of Class XI of the Higher Secondary level.

There is a special lesson in the textbook titled 'The Unbeaten Girls'. The text describes the success stories of girls from poor families at the foothills of Garo Hills.

Biographies of Sanjida, Maria, Tahura, Shamsunnahar, Sheuli Azim, Najma Akhtar, and Marzia Akhtar are recorded. There is also something about Sabina Khatun who died prematurely. These include Sanjida Akhtar finishing seventh in the whole of Asia, Maria Manda being the U-15 captain and Tahura Khatun being the international top scorer.

Mala Rani Sarkar, assistant professor of Kalsindur Government School and College, said, "Our girls' names are in the national textbook. We are very happy and proud."