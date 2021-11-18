English 'drinking culture' affected Asian and Black players: Windies fast-bowler Tino Best

Sports

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 07:42 pm

Related News

English 'drinking culture' affected Asian and Black players: Windies fast-bowler Tino Best

Best, who played with Rafiq at Yorkshire, told BBC Sport: "The culture around cricket is drinking. That is a big problem. People shouldn't be pressured to go into the clubhouse and drink eight or nine pints to be a part of the team."

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 07:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The "drinking culture" in county teams was partly responsible for Asian and Black players not getting enough opportunities in English cricket, former West Indies international Tino Best has said.

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq's testimony to a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday has thrown a spotlight on racism in the sport in England, as well as its drinking culture.

Rafiq, a Muslim, recalled how he was pinned down at his local cricket club when he was 15 and had red wine poured down his throat by an unnamed player who played for Yorkshire and Hampshire.

The scandal has shaken English sport, cost Yorkshire sponsors and the right to host England internationals, seen the club's top brass quit, and embroiled some of the biggest names in English cricket.

Best, who played with Rafiq at Yorkshire, told BBC Sport: "The culture around cricket is drinking. That is a big problem. People shouldn't be pressured to go into the clubhouse and drink eight or nine pints to be a part of the team."

"If you're not a part of the drinking culture, if you're not a part of the boys' club, you're not going to get opportunities after cricket," he said.

"That is something that is hampering people of colour and Asian ethnicity."

Best, 40, said he recalled how players with Asian heritage such as Rafiq, Adil Rashid and Ajmal Shahzad were treated at Yorkshire in 2010 and how they feared reprisals if they went public with their complaints.

"Me being a person of colour as well, I would always be with them as well."

He said they would complain every day about what they went through.

"I would be like 'wow'," he said. "It was just astounding to hear what those guys were saying back in 2010. And there was no platform for them to really open up, because guys would have probably lost contracts, probably kicked out of the club. Guys were fearful of that."

Cricket

Tino Best / Racisim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

2h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

2h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

2h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka