England’s white-ball team arrive in Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 06:52 pm

Related News

England’s white-ball team arrive in Bangladesh

England captain Jos Buttler stated in December 2022 that he was looking forward to leading the world champions in Bangladesh.

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 06:52 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The England men's cricket team landed in Dhaka on Friday morning for their first tour of Bangladesh since 2016.

The tour, which was originally scheduled for September and October 2021 was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, consists of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and will be played in Dhaka and Chattogram.

England captain Jos Buttler stated in December 2022 that he was looking forward to leading the world champions in Bangladesh. He anticipates a challenging contest from the hosts.

The Bangladesh team has already begun preparations for the series starting on 1 March in Dhaka. Tamim Iqbal will lead Bangladesh in the ODI series, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) having already announced the squad for the contest.

Chandika Hathurusingha will be coaching the Bangladesh team during the series. BCB reappointed Hathurusingha as the head coach for a two-year period following the departure of Russell Domingo. Hathurusingha will be in charge of all three formats of the game and expressed his happiness at returning to Bangladesh, hoping to continue his good work with the team.

The first two ODIs will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on 1 and 3 March, with the third ODI taking place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 6 March. All the ODIs will begin at 2:30 PM local time.

The T20I series will start on 9 March at Chattogram, followed by two more matches on 12 and 14 March in Dhaka. All T20Is will begin at 6:00 PM local time.

Cricket

England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

6h | Panorama
Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

9h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

10h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

1d | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

22h | TBS SPORTS
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

10h | TBS Health
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat