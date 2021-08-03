England's tour of Bangladesh rescheduled to March 2023

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have mutually agreed to reschedule England's planned tour of Bangladesh from September-October 2021 to March 2023.

BCB confirmed the news through a press release today.

According to the itinerary confirmed by the BCB and ECB, the England team will now tour Bangladesh in the first two weeks of March 2023 and play the best of three ODI and T20 international series' in Dhaka and Chattogram.

England were due to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals in Bangladesh this year.

Earlier yesterday, The Telegraph first reported that the tour had been postponed indefinitely and England's players were now free to play in the second half of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) which will resume on September 19 in UAE.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told that they were in talks with ECB about rescheduling the series and they have mutually agreed on that.

Nizamuddin said they were thinking of rescheduling the series due to the tight fixture ahead of the T20 World Cup and giving proper rest to the players.