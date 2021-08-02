England's tour of Bangladesh postponed indefinitely: Reports

According to Telegraph, England's players are now free to play in the second half of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) which will resume on September 19 in UAE.

Photo: ICC
England's white-ball tour of Bangladesh which was originally scheduled for September and October this year, just before the ICC T20 world cup, has been postponed indefinitely, Telegraph and ESPNcricinfo reported. 

England were due to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is which would have clashed with the IPL schedule.

According to Telegraph, England's players are now free to play in the second half of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) which will resume on September 19 in UAE.

The players not involved in the IPL will get a chance to rest before England prepare for a packed winter that includes the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17 in the UAE and the Ashes in Australia.

Telegraph reported that the ultimate confirmation of the news about the tour of Bangladesh will be made by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, the home board responsible for overseeing the series.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury however said that the ECB has discussed with BCB about rescheduling the ODI series since every team is now focusing on the upcomingT20 world cup. 

"Since everyone has a tight schedule ahead of the T20 world cup, we have to think about proper rest for the players as well. They (ECB) have discussed with us about rescheduling the ODI series which is a part of the ICC Super League," Nizamuddin told The Business Standard (TBS). 

"But that doesn't mean the series scheduled in September-October is postponed," he added.

Nizamuddin further said that the BCB will announce if any changes are made.

"We will let everyone know if there is any change. But the series will be played within the Super League calendar," Nizamuddin concluded. 

